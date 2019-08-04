Managed Asset Portfolios Has Lifted Micron Technology (MU) Position By $1.10 Million; 1 Analysts Covering Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Among 4 analysts covering Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hecla Mining Company had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, June 25. The company was downgraded on Monday, May 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by H.C. Wainwright. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of HL in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by H.C. Wainwright. See Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $2.2 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: IBC Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperformer Downgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $2.3000 New Target: $1.1000 Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $3.5 New Target: $3 Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sell New Target: $2.5 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 7.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc acquired 26,769 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 373,362 shares with $15.43 million value, up from 346,593 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $48.66B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 31.95M shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU)

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.89. About 5.33M shares traded. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has declined 40.89% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Transaction, Pending Customary Regulatory Approvals and Closing Conditions, Is Expected to Close in 2Q 2018; 05/03/2018 Hecla Receives C$40 Million Investment from Ressources Quebec; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Places Hecla Mining ‘B’ Rtg On WatchPos On Mines Acqstn; 07/03/2018 – USW Local 5114 Rejects Arbitration Proposed to End Hecla Strike; 30/04/2018 – Hecla Agrees to Settle Unfair Labor Practice Charge Related to the Lucky Friday Mine; 30/04/2018 – HECLA SETTLEMENT RESOLVES CHARGE, W/O ANY ADMISSION OF FAULT; 24/05/2018 – HECLA NAMES LARRY RADFORD AS COO; 24/05/2018 – Hecla Announces Appointment Of Larry Radford As Chief Operating Officer; 19/03/2018 – S&P PLACED HECLA MINING CO. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 06/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold Hecla Mining Company shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 280.17 million shares or 2.84% more from 272.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% or 3,864 shares in its portfolio. 233,989 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Hsbc Public Ltd Company owns 87,485 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakworth Inc owns 310 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Incorporated, California-based fund reported 3.84M shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 212,713 shares. Cibc Markets Inc owns 185,295 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 365,046 shares in its portfolio. 100 are held by Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company. 49,839 were reported by Proshare Advsr Lc. Hexavest Inc reported 11,721 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 13,952 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 580 shares in its portfolio.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company has market cap of $918.98 million. The firm offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It currently has negative earnings. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

