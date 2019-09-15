Managed Asset Portfolios Has Lifted Its Stake in Nokia (NOK) by $1.88 Million; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 4,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 35,684 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, down from 40,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 376,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 3.22M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15 million, up from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 8.86 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: INDIA, EUROPE 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN 2020; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE IS IN TALKS TO BUY NOKIA’S AIRBORNE BROADBAND SYSTEM – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 17/04/2018 – FACTBOX-European companies’ sales exposure to Russia; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Too Early to Tell Effect of US Sanctions on Asian Cos, Longer Term There Might Be Opportunities; 11/04/2018 – VSperf Confirms 6WIND Virtual Accelerator™ Beats OVS-DPDK Performance; 02/05/2018 – Nokia: Deal Expected to Close in Late 2Q18; 27/03/2018 – Nokia Board of Directors resolved to convene the Annual General Meeting 2018, dividend of EUR 0.19 per share proposed for 2017; 13/03/2018 – Finland invests $1 billion in Nokia to boost national influence; 01/04/2018 – AndroidAuthority: Exclusive: Nokia is working on a remake of the Nokia 2010

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbia Asset Mgmt invested in 1.31% or 40,067 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd owns 32,131 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 658,959 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 1.44 million shares or 0.23% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.76% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Notis has invested 0.78% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1.99M shares. Brookmont Cap stated it has 3.12% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Opus Inv reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Legacy Capital Ptnrs has invested 1.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Franklin Street Nc accumulated 82,045 shares. Boussard Gavaudan Ltd Liability Partnership reported 29,896 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct has invested 3.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc owns 3,445 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Fairview Investment holds 26,982 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.07 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

