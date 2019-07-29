Managed Asset Portfolios Has Increased Sanofi (SNY) Position; PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PulteGroup had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 16. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. See PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Btig Research

16/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $28 New Target: $31 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $24 New Target: $25.5 Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

14/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.63 billion. The firm is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It has a 9.56 P/E ratio. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PulteGroup, Inc. shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 157,420 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 40,300 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Daiwa Sb Invs holds 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 380 shares. Farmers Merchants holds 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 102 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Eaton Vance reported 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has 0.01% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Nordea Invest Management holds 0% or 70,077 shares. New England Mngmt reported 0.4% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 73,509 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 0.01% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 8,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 89,100 shares.

The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 4.15 million shares traded or 15.55% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation