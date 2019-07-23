Managed Asset Portfolios Has Decreased Nokia (NOK) Holding By $373,400; 1 Analysts Covering McKesson (MCK)

Among 4 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. McKesson had 8 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, January 25 report. See McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $143.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Neutral New Target: $152.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $164.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/01/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Old Target: $175 Upgrade

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased Nokia Corp (NOK) stake by 2.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 74,680 shares as Nokia Corp (NOK)’s stock declined 24.53%. The Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 2.85M shares with $16.28M value, down from 2.92M last quarter. Nokia Corp now has $29.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 14.26M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 24.29% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 06/03/2018 – Nokia: Sanjay Goel Takes Up Position From 1 April 2018; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS FOLLOWING SHARE PURCHASES, NOKIA CORRESPONDS TO APPROXIMATELY 11 PER CENT OF SOLIDIUM’S EQUITY INVESTMENTS, TOTALLING APPROXIMATELY EUR 8.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Sees Networks Market Conditions Improving and 5G Accelerating Further, With Strong Momentum By Yr End; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR SALE OF DIGITAL HEALTH BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – French lawmakers seek scrutiny over Macron on foreign takeovers; 31/05/2018 – Nokia wins State Grid Corporation of China optical transport network upgrade in Beijing and Tianjin; 26/04/2018 – Nokia posts falling first quarter profits; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA BOARD IS AUTHORIZED TO RESOLVE TO BUY BACK MAX 550M SHRS; 25/04/2018 – Nokia launches industry-first Edge Cloud data center solution for the 5G era, supporting industry automation and consumer appli; 19/04/2018 – Nokia to publish first-quarter 2018 interim report on April 26, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold McKesson Corporation shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). First Interstate State Bank has 49,883 shares. Tennessee-based Argent Tru Company has invested 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Cibc World Inc has 0.04% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 68,807 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Arbiter Cap Ltd invested in 0.12% or 4,994 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 0.03% or 278,744 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co reported 17,837 shares. California-based Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Amalgamated Savings Bank invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Stephens Incorporated Ar has 0.04% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Moreover, Fiera Cap Corp has 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 202,550 shares stake.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $138.11. About 721,134 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.74 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. It has a 798.32 P/E ratio. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community oncology and other specialty practices.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) stake by 15,317 shares to 445,841 valued at $26.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 26,769 shares and now owns 373,362 shares. Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) was raised too.

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NOK’s profit will be $56.24M for 129.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

