Managed Asset Portfolios Has Decreased Its Nokia (NOK) Position by $373,400 as Share Price Rose; Roper Technologies (ROP) Market Value Rose While Tealwood Asset Management Decreased Stake

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 42.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 2,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 3,858 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 6,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $347.92. About 232,919 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 74,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 2.85M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, down from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 19.45M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 10/04/2018 – GOOG: Google in talks to buy Nokia airborne broadband system, Bl; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR SALE OF DIGITAL HEALTH BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Resolutions of the Nokia Annual General Meeting 2018, Nokia Board of Directors established a Technology Committee; 09/04/2018 – DNA India: Nokia 6 (2018) to soon get 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant: Report; 21/03/2018 – Northern lights Nokia and Ericsson’s […]; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA: NOKIA WINS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT W/ POLISH P; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Underlying Reasons For Soft Networks Margins Are Temporary, 1Q Not The New Normal, Will Rebound in Coming Quarters; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: China Commercial 5G Roll-Out Seen Mid-2019; 31/05/2018 – Nokia wins State Grid Corporation of China optical transport network upgrade in Beijing and Tianjin; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: CHINA 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN MID-2019

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $326.44M for 27.35 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25M and $235.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 5,542 shares to 38,675 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 52,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 4,530 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Llc reported 410 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,499 shares. 2,500 were accumulated by Cleararc Inc. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 3,676 shares. Fred Alger Management accumulated 95,330 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Brookmont Capital Mngmt reported 1,663 shares. Btim owns 19,611 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 860 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 14 shares. Catalyst Limited Liability Corp owns 7,500 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). First United Bankshares Tru has 0.46% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,195 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

