Managed Asset Portfolios Has Decreased Holding in Nokia (NOK) by $373,400; Bvf Upped Its Stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) as Shares Declined

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 235,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 54,644 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 48.93% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: INTER PARTES REVIEW FILED BY INCYTE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNCE); 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners LLC Exits Position in Concert Pharma; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2a Trial of CTP-543 in Alopecia Areata; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M; 26/03/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Expects Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of March 31, 2018 to Be Sufficient to Fund the Co Into 2021

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 74,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.85M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28M, down from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.36 billion market cap company. It closed at $5.1 lastly. It is down 24.29% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 06/03/2018 – REG-Nokia appoints Sanjay Goel as President of Global Services and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE NOKIA WINS ITS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT WITH POLISH PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE TO MODERNIZE CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK; 08/03/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs Prize competition seeks disruptive technology ideas with potential to power the fourth industrial revolution; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Networks Margin Expected to Improve in 2H18; 25/04/2018 – Nokia launches industry-first Edge Cloud data center solution for the 5G era, supporting industry automation and consumer appli; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA – BOARD ESTABLISHED A TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE PRIMARILY AS AN ADVISORY FORUM AND FOR PURPOSE OF REVIEWING INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY STRATEGIES; 13/03/2018 – Finland invests $1 billion in Nokia to boost national influence; 07/05/2018 – FirstPost: Nokia tax dispute: Freeze on Finnish firm’s idle Chennai factory to remain until all legal disputes are settled; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: On Track to Deliver EUR1.2B Cost Savings; 07/05/2018 – Nokia and SFR first in France to conduct a 5G New Radio call using 3.5 GHz spectrum

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 274,800 shares to 3.02M shares, valued at $20.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 348,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.80M shares, and cut its stake in Kura Oncology Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CNCE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.06% less from 17.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 132,192 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) for 25,240 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 43,070 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 28,500 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 9,000 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 291,071 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc), New York-based fund reported 288 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns has 1,527 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc invested 0% in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE). Group Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership owns 3,822 shares. Amer Interest Grp Inc owns 13,577 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 227,088 shares. Perceptive Advsr Ltd reported 2.20M shares stake. Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 41,481 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 90,811 shares to 636,185 shares, valued at $24.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 10,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK).

