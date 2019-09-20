Managed Asset Portfolios Has Cut Its Wendy’s Company (The) (WEN) Holding by $619,058; Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (MDRX) Valuation Rose While Adirondack Research & Management Has Decreased Stake

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (MDRX) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 443,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16 million, down from 471,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 1.60 million shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 14.74% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE – PROVIDING UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO CERTAIN INFORMATION INTRODUCED INTO MARKET ON MARCH 7, REGARDING CO’S BUSINESS IN SINGAPORE; 08/03/2018 – Hlth Informatics: EXCLUSIVE: Allscripts’ CEO Paul Black on Interoperability, Cloud Technology and Bringing Machine Learning to; 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Allscripts closes OneContent business to Hyland Software, Inc; 21/05/2018 – Allscripts Closes Acquisition Of HealthGrid; 21/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS CLOSES ACQUISITION OF HEALTHGRID; NO TERMS; 05/04/2018 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions: ECS Acquisition Agrees to Purchase Barista Operations for $167.5M; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – CO RETAINS ENTIRETY OF ITS CURRENT SUNRISE CLIENT BASE IN SINGAPORE – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE-ECS ACQUISITION, NETSMART’S UNIT, CHT, CHANGE HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS ENTERED MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE DEAL

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Wendy’s Company (The) (WEN) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 32,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.87M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Wendy’s Company (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 4.31 million shares traded or 41.19% up from the average. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 16/03/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $19; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s 1Q EPS 8c; 17/05/2018 – TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT LP SAYS NELSON PELTZ OWNS 19.82 PCT STAKE IN WENDYS CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q REV. $380.6M, EST. $379.6M; 20/04/2018 – California Today: California Today: Shabbat at a Wendy’s in Palm Desert; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S: 25% OF N. AMERICAN STORES HAVE DELIVERY AT END OF 1Q

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WEN’s profit will be $36.90 million for 32.11 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $441.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 33,949 shares to 474,817 shares, valued at $26.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 56,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold WEN shares while 74 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 163.98 million shares or 1.38% less from 166.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Capital holds 0.01% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) or 25,264 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk has invested 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Maryland-based Profund Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Vanguard Gp owns 0.01% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 17.01 million shares. Gam Holdings Ag has 0.01% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). 432,117 were accumulated by First Trust Advsr L P. Focused Wealth Mgmt invested in 1,650 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 1.61M shares. Shelton reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). First Mercantile Trust owns 0.02% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 11,780 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited owns 10,665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 3,781 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 13,751 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors owns 2,175 shares. First Manhattan Com stated it has 29 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MDRX shares while 78 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 169.65 million shares or 2.25% more from 165.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 12,460 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 32,094 shares. Legal And General Grp Pcl reported 221,639 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Arrow Corp owns 0% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 500 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt accumulated 68,310 shares. Zeke Cap Lc holds 86,182 shares. Axa reported 0.02% stake. Dupont Management Corp owns 22,528 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 579,371 shares. Sun Life Fin Incorporated owns 3,550 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 31,187 shares. 826 are owned by Glenmede Na. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 444,895 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt holds 1.16 million shares or 1.33% of its portfolio.

