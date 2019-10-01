Managed Asset Portfolios Has Cut Its Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $825,012; Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) as Shares Rose

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 12,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 524,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.31M, down from 537,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $139.01. About 5.92 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 15,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 562,407 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.78 million, down from 577,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $48.62. About 4.61M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.43 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $441.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,293 shares to 382,655 shares, valued at $14.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 33,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi Adr (NYSE:SNY).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Expect From Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Stock Isnâ€™t a Growth Stock Anymore â€” And Thatâ€™s OK – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc reported 496,148 shares. Thomasville National Bank owns 19,755 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 23.65 million shares. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.56% or 93,845 shares. Jnba Finance Advsr accumulated 0.24% or 21,310 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Group Ltd Company owns 5.20 million shares. Lathrop Inv Mgmt owns 4.36% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 280,756 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Webster Bancshares N A reported 193,506 shares. 154,472 are held by Trexquant Investment Lp. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company Limited accumulated 12,202 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Miller Howard invested 2.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Us Natl Bank De has invested 0.59% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Payden Rygel has 666,400 shares. Athena Advsrs Lc holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 121,967 shares.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 10,100 shares to 30,950 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 6,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Susquehanna Intl Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Iron Limited reported 1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scott & Selber has 3.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Dillon And has 0.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,535 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Com invested in 1.18 million shares. 4.81M were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Roberts Glore And Inc Il accumulated 51,673 shares or 4.22% of the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation owns 22,533 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.30 million shares. 7,001 were reported by Towercrest Capital. 92,641 are held by Buckhead Cap Limited Com. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 212,366 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership has 2.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11.12 million shares. Navellier Associate invested in 0.32% or 15,304 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Lessons From The Lost Decade – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 3 Dividend Stocks Just Increased Their Payouts – Nasdaq” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jacky Wright rejoins Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.