Managed Asset Portfolios Has Boosted Its Novartis A G (NVS) Position; Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anika Therapeutics Inc has $44 highest and $35 lowest target. $38.67’s average target is -31.20% below currents $56.21 stock price. Anika Therapeutics Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barrington on Friday, February 22. Sidoti downgraded the shares of ANIK in report on Friday, February 22 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Sidoti on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by First Analysis. See Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) latest ratings:

13/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Hold New Target: $35 Maintain

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $56 New Target: $41 Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: First Analysis Rating: Hold New Target: $37 Downgrade

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $774.74 million. The firm develops, makes, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid technology. It has a 27.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $33,200 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Darling Joseph G, worth $33,200 on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold Anika Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 13.00 million shares or 2.43% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 14,916 shares. Moreover, Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). 1,360 were reported by Smith Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Oaktop Cap Mngmt Ii L P invested 0.08% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). 957 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 74,224 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.02% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK). Meeder Asset Inc holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Company accumulated 6,477 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 39,940 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Element Cap Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) for 13,495 shares. Synovus Fin invested in 741 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% or 193,299 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

The stock increased 1.92% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 127,315 shares traded. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) has risen 39.72% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.72% the S&P500.