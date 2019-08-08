Managed Asset Portfolios Has Boosted By $518,552 Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding; Osmium Partners Upped By $12.17 Million Its Tucows (TCX) Holding

Osmium Partners Llc increased Tucows Inc (TCX) stake by 1502.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osmium Partners Llc acquired 150,278 shares as Tucows Inc (TCX)’s stock declined 43.43%. The Osmium Partners Llc holds 160,278 shares with $13.01 million value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Tucows Inc now has $509.21 million valuation. The stock increased 3.52% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 65,573 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 1.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc acquired 9,784 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 577,685 shares with $31.19M value, up from 567,901 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $227.01B valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 11.05 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Citigroup maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 14. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $56 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Cisco Systems, NRG Energy and D. R. Horton – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset reported 23.65M shares stake. Blue Chip Partners has invested 3.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beech Hill Advisors Inc reported 94,828 shares stake. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 541,652 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Albert D Mason owns 5,372 shares. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bb&T Lc stated it has 1.79M shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Argent Com owns 1.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 209,716 shares. Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.48% or 66,299 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability Co holds 68,373 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Liability has 1.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 48,507 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 33,191 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Limited Liability owns 84,230 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Swedbank has invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tucows Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Tucows Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TCX) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tucows Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tucows (TCX) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For VGT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.