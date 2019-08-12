Managed Asset Portfolios Has Boosted Bunge Limited (BG) Position by $3.30 Million; Valuation Rose; Visa Com Cl A (V) Share Value Rose While Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Lowered Its Position

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $178.08. About 1.38 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 62,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 440,868 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.40 million, up from 378,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 287,678 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – Bunge to sell part of its stake in Brazil’s sugar unit IPO; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO TAKE ACTIVE STAKE IN BUNGE; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO PRESSURE BUNGE TO SELL ITSELF: DJ; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Net Interest Expense $255M-$275M; 17/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 17; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N CEO SAYS WILL EXPORT US SOYBEANS TO ARGENTINA “IF MARGINS JUSTIFY IT”; 31/05/2018 – BUNGE – OPENED NEW WHEAT MILL IN SOUTHEAST REGION OF MEXICO; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Raises 2018 Agribusiness EBIT View to $800M-$1B; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO had bought 160,000 shares worth $8.16 million on Thursday, May 23. 19,750 shares valued at $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. On Wednesday, May 22 WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 4,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nikko Asset Americas holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 92,726 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust accumulated 12,188 shares. D E Shaw & invested in 0% or 23,077 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Fjarde Ap has 51,760 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 5,647 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Parkside Financial Bank & has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). New York-based Gabelli & Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 31,719 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. New York-based Moore Capital Mngmt LP has invested 1.09% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio. New York-based Boothbay Fund Management has invested 0.05% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.03% or 1.96M shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.13 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Night Owl Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 11.34% or 202,848 shares in its portfolio. Riverpark Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.71% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Int Investors accumulated 19.02 million shares or 1.28% of the stock. Stillwater Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.9% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hikari Power Limited owns 153,300 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 52,162 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 10,550 shares. Jag Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.73% or 107,027 shares. Bragg Fincl invested in 2,626 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers reported 119,842 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 14,858 were reported by Ativo Ltd Company. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 2,704 shares. Sabal Trust reported 1,399 shares. Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust Tru invested in 0.28% or 2,033 shares. Kingfisher Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.59% or 5,916 shares.

