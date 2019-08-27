Managed Asset Portfolios Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $2.25 Million; Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Beacon Financial Group Raised Position

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 7,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 45,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 37,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $105.6. About 7.48 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – JP Morgan said to examine spin-off of its blockchain project to win wider adoption; 29/05/2018 – JPM EXPECTS CORE MARKETS ACTIVITY TO BE UP BY SINGLE DIGITS; 21/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 29 (Table); 16/05/2018 – New Relic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSb.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Says Tariff Discussion Could be ‘Heated’ (Video); 24/05/2018 – ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC ULE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1535P; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 19,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 178,371 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04M, down from 197,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $135.52. About 10.75M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 68,723 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.8% or 125,941 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Asset Incorporated holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.46 million shares. 38,864 were reported by Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp. Brown Brothers Harriman Co accumulated 0.45% or 557,207 shares. Impala Asset Management Limited Liability owns 1.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 180,386 shares. Glob Endowment Limited Partnership accumulated 5,100 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel holds 1.29% or 14,865 shares. Verus Financial owns 4,290 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.37% stake. Benjamin F Edwards Co holds 61,025 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset reported 2.18M shares. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 3.18% or 24.60M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 35,117 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $26.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 577,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

