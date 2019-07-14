Managed Asset Portfolios Cut Mosaic Co New (MOS) Stake; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Sentiment Is 1.19

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased Mosaic Co New (MOS) stake by 2.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 12,415 shares as Mosaic Co New (MOS)’s stock declined 28.82%. The Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 420,423 shares with $11.48M value, down from 432,838 last quarter. Mosaic Co New now has $8.87B valuation. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 3.96M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30

Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 494 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 414 sold and decreased their positions in Adobe Systems Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 397.86 million shares, down from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Adobe Systems Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 73 to 79 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 371 Increased: 378 New Position: 116.

Among 8 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mosaic Co had 18 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $37 target. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, March 29 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Berenberg. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by UBS.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. The insider Isaacson Mark J. bought 1,000 shares worth $23,550. 4,250 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares with value of $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint. Another trade for 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 was bought by Koenig Emery N..

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 11,505 shares to 270,256 valued at $21.84M in 2019Q1. It also upped Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) stake by 53,250 shares and now owns 339,374 shares. Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was raised too.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.45M for 17.97 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “The Mosaic Company (MOS) Announces Closure of Plant City Phosphates Manufacturing Facility – StreetInsider.com” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Mosaic Company Names Christopher A. Lewis Senior Vice President â€“ Human Resources – Business Wire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Pcl stated it has 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 53,309 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Trust Of Vermont accumulated 91 shares. State Street has 0.04% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Barclays Plc has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 35,900 shares. Shelton Cap Management holds 513 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 103,498 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 34,504 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 536,216 shares. Andra Ap holds 86,600 shares. 82,951 are held by Strs Ohio. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership invested in 145,785 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 30,501 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.65 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $150.21 billion. The Company’s Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. It has a 57.82 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows clients to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Family Capital Trust Co holds 42.61% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. for 378,471 shares. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp owns 482,868 shares or 8.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bluespruce Investments Lp has 8.61% invested in the company for 732,980 shares. The New York-based Dsm Capital Partners Llc has invested 7.87% in the stock. Crestwood Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 51,000 shares.