Managed Asset Portfolios Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $2.25 Million as Valuation Rose; As Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Rose, First Foundation Advisors Decreased Its Holding

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 95.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 20,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,073 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $383,000, down from 21,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $377.26. About 1.32M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/04/2018 – Netflix Plans to Use Proceeds for General Purposes Potentially Including Content Acquisition, Production, Capex, Investments or Acquisitions; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT CHINA STRATEGY OF LICENSING; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 06/04/2018 – Movies: Chipping Away at the Huge Block of Netflix Originals; 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens; 21/05/2018 – Obamas strike multiyear production deal with Netflix; 12/04/2018 – Spike Lee and Godard go to Cannes, but Netflix cans Orson Welles; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now Plus, live from Belgium, it’s Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves; and 24-karat chicken wings

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 19,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,371 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04 million, down from 197,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $136.54. About 6.39 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Really Wants to Win an Oscar – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The One Thing Holding Back Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Veru (VERU) Stock – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “10 Ways Roku Is Expanding Its Most Profitable Business – Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “People Can’t Get Enough Streaming Video – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan reported 5,131 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Limited invested in 0.34% or 169,625 shares. Mirae Asset Global stated it has 221,612 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Webster Financial Bank N A reported 59 shares. Tcw Grp Inc invested in 0.41% or 119,029 shares. Suvretta Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.27% or 316,381 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 0.03% or 755 shares. Tokio Marine Asset, a Japan-based fund reported 1,084 shares. Kemnay Advisory invested in 5,531 shares. Adirondack Trust, New York-based fund reported 630 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 1.07M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets Inc invested in 184,322 shares. 25 were accumulated by Dubuque Commercial Bank And Tru. Envestnet Asset reported 72,729 shares stake. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs holds 0.56% or 366,788 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84M for 168.42 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. $899,150 worth of stock was sold by Sweeney Anne M on Tuesday, January 15.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 79,609 shares to 90,877 shares, valued at $21.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield California (MCA) by 80,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft May Grind To Record Highs – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FRSX, ESLT, ADBE, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2019: INTC, QCOM, JKS, SFUN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 186,045 were accumulated by Rampart Inv Limited Liability Company. Independent Order Of Foresters reported 1,155 shares. Essex Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 93,818 shares. 10.53M are owned by Eaton Vance. The Kentucky-based Parthenon Limited Liability Corp has invested 9.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Utah Retirement Systems holds 1.43 million shares or 3.35% of its portfolio. Wilkins Counsel Inc invested in 5,995 shares. Williams Jones Lc owns 932,615 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has 2.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 84.89 million shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 88,614 were accumulated by Leavell Investment Mngmt Inc. Dean Invest Associate Ltd invested in 0.75% or 43,644 shares. First Washington, Washington-based fund reported 86,068 shares. Check Capital Management Ca holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,842 shares. Front Barnett Limited Liability invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 69,518 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $17.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 577,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.