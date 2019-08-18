Managed Asset Portfolios Boosted Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Position; Sysco (SYY) Market Value Declined While Delta Asset Management Cut Its Position by $925,980

Delta Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc sold 14,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 450,143 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.05M, down from 464,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $72.96. About 6.75M shares traded or 153.95% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 122,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 910,976 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.56 million, up from 788,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 3.19 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 07/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Vodafone looking at investing in Egypt telecoms infrastructure; 06/03/2018 – Ofcom opens net neutrality probe into Vodafone and Three; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s TV deal shows price can be right for more than the buyer; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS WON ALL 40 MHZ OF 2.3 GHZ SPECTRUM AVAILABLE, AT A COST OF £205.9 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Merged Company is Vodafone India and Idea Cellular; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – BOARD ANNOUNCES GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE SUCCESSION; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VALUES ACQUIRED OPERATIONS AT FY2019E MULTIPLES OF 12.5X OPFCF 1 AND 8.6X EBITDA; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao makes way for protege Read; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE PROPOSED NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM IN INDIA ANNOUNCED

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,194 shares to 1,742 shares, valued at $664,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.