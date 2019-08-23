Managed Asset Portfolios Boosted Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position By $518,552; STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION ORDINARY S (SWYDF) Shorts Increased By 5.83%

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 1.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc acquired 9,784 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 577,685 shares with $31.19M value, up from 567,901 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $206.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.2. About 3.96 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup

STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) had an increase of 5.83% in short interest. SWYDF’s SI was 3.87M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.83% from 3.65M shares previously. With 54,700 avg volume, 71 days are for STORNOWAY DIAMOND CORPORATION ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:SWYDF)’s short sellers to cover SWYDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 12.11% or $0.0023 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0167. About 54,694 shares traded or 181.00% up from the average. Stornoway Diamond Corporation (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $15.44 million. The Company’s principal project is the Renard diamond project located in north-central Quebec. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 13.65% above currents $48.2 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $5300 target. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, August 15. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Credit Suisse maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, August 15. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $5000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight”. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. On Friday, June 7 BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 10,000 shares.