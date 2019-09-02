Managed Asset Portfolios Boosted Bunge Limited (BG) Holding; Packaging Of America (PKG) Holder Delphi Management Has Decreased Holding

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 62,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 440,868 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.40M, up from 378,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 1.01 million shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN SCOTTSDALE, AZ; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS PROGRESSING TOWARDS SEPARATION OF BRAZIL SUGAR UNIT; 11/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 11; 09/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 9; 16/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 16; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Bunge Ltd Ratings, Outlook Remains Stable; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 3,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 15,315 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 19,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $100.58. About 617,647 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. HECKMAN GREGORY A also bought $2.00M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of stock. Zachman Brian also bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Management Communications invested in 0.14% or 105,879 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank Tru holds 4,729 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Heartland Advsr stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 469,743 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cutter Brokerage holds 0.14% or 9,345 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 724,949 shares in its portfolio. At Bank & Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 10,926 shares. Mackenzie, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27,207 shares. American Savings Bank holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 52,350 shares. Nikko Asset Americas reported 92,726 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 150,798 shares. Ellington Group Incorporated Limited Co stated it has 6,100 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Limited owns 8,587 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 26,520 shares.

