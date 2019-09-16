Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) Stock Rating Kept by Analysts at Jefferies International; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN)

Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) stock Buy was kept by Analysts at Jefferies International in a report revealed to investors and clients on Monday, 16 September.

Among 2 analysts covering InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. InterXion Holding has $8500 highest and $8100 lowest target. $83’s average target is 8.62% above currents $76.41 stock price. InterXion Holding had 6 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. See InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform New Target: $85.0000 Downgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $76.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock decreased 3.05% or GBX 5.05 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 160.35. About 1.30M shares traded. Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.46 billion GBP. The firm offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It has a 8.71 P/E ratio. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

Among 6 analysts covering Man Group PLC (LON:EMG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Man Group PLC has GBX 206 highest and GBX 155 lowest target. GBX 177.33’s average target is 10.59% above currents GBX 160.35 stock price. Man Group PLC had 17 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, April 12. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, August 13. The stock of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by UBS.

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “InterXion drops 5% after Wells Fargo hits sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company has market cap of $5.84 billion. The firm enables its clients to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. It has a 143.09 P/E ratio. The Company’s data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers.

The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $76.41. About 425,703 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today