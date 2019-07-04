Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK)’s Financial Results Comparing With GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) and GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 17 0.21 N/A 4.64 3.17 GeoPark Limited 17 1.77 N/A 1.11 14.03

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. GeoPark Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Mammoth Energy Services Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is currently more affordable than GeoPark Limited, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mammoth Energy Services Inc. and GeoPark Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 19.2% GeoPark Limited 0.00% 61.3% 8.7%

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. Its rival GeoPark Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GeoPark Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. and GeoPark Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GeoPark Limited 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, GeoPark Limited’s potential upside is 23.36% and its consensus price target is $22.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. and GeoPark Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 33.5%. About 0.4% of Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, GeoPark Limited has 46.62% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 2.66% -17.98% -34.68% -43.91% -56.45% -18.3% GeoPark Limited 1.24% -13.15% -17.49% -13.34% 9.14% 12.3%

For the past year Mammoth Energy Services Inc. has -18.3% weaker performance while GeoPark Limited has 12.3% stronger performance.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in five segments: Pressure Pumping Services; Well Services; Natural Sand Proppant; Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; and Other Energy Services. Its Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The companyÂ’s Well Services segment offers flowback services, including production testing, solids control, hydrostatic testing, and torque services; coiled tubing services; and pressure control services, such as nitrogen and fluid pumping services, as well as rents a range of oilfield related equipment used in flowback and hydraulic fracturing services. Its Natural Sand Proppant segment produces, distributes, and sells proppant for hydraulic fracturing. The companyÂ’s Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services segment provides drilling rigs and crews for operators, as well as rental equipment comprising mud motors and operational tools for vertical and horizontal drilling. Its Other Energy Services segment offers housing, kitchen and dining, and recreational service facilities for oilfield workers located in remote areas away from readily available lodging. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. serves companies engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional sands, and shale oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, and Argentina. As of December 31, 2016, the company had working and/or economic interests in 26 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 73.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.