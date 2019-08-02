Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) Reaches $5.08 Yearly Low; Champlain Investment Partners Increased Its Blackbaud (BLKB) Holding

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) stake by 1.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Champlain Investment Partners Llc acquired 35,135 shares as Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB)’s stock rose 24.15%. The Champlain Investment Partners Llc holds 2.47 million shares with $196.75M value, up from 2.43M last quarter. Blackbaud Inc. now has $4.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $88.65. About 15,860 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Blackbaud Institute’s New Report Reveals Untapped Value of New Donors; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 24/04/2018 – Generation X Poised to be the Next Big Giver in Philanthropy

The stock of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.93 target or 3.00% below today’s $5.08 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $227.97M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $4.93 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.84M less. The stock decreased 15.75% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $5.08. About 196,312 shares traded. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) has declined 82.13% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TUSK News: 29/05/2018 – MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES – COBRA IS TO PERFORM HURRICANE RESTORATION & RECONSTRUCTION SERVICES AT VARIOUS LOCATIONS IN PREPA’S SERVICE AREA; 03/05/2018 – Mammoth Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Mammoth Energy Services Unit Cobra Increasing Total Resource Count in Puerto Rico for Restoration Process; 02/05/2018 – Mammoth Energy Services 1Q EPS $1.24; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 29/05/2018 – Cobra Signs New $900 million Contract to Finish the Restoration of Critical Electrical Services and Support the Initial Phase of Reconstruction of the Electrical Utility System in Puerto Rico; 02/05/2018 – Mammoth Energy Services 1Q Rev $494.2M; 02/05/2018 – Mammoth Energy Services 1Q Net $55.5M; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 07/03/2018 Cobra Responds to Mutual Aid Request as Winter Weather Disruptions Affect Northeast

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $134,408 activity. Nelson Joyce sold $76,320 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Shares for $58,088 were sold by CHOU TIMOTHY C K.

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Blackbaud (BLKB) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Blackbaud (BLKB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Blackbaud Continues to Expand Into the Cloud – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Blackbaud Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emmy® Award-Nominated Actress and Humanitarian Connie Britton to Headline bbcon 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased Okta Inc. Class A stake by 1.38M shares to 1.49M valued at $123.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Treehouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) stake by 266,210 shares and now owns 3.22 million shares. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Champlain Ptnrs Limited stated it has 1.72% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 4,838 shares. Ameritas Prns Incorporated owns 18,270 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Assetmark Inc reported 282 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.31% or 57,060 shares. Brown Advisory reported 257,470 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com accumulated 975,898 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 63,224 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 62,917 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 21,600 shares. Domini Impact Invests Ltd Com holds 3.34% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) or 2,740 shares. Johnson Counsel reported 0.04% stake. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 649,798 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.05% or 50,686 shares. Shell Asset Company, Netherlands-based fund reported 12,090 shares.

More notable recent Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mammoth Energy suspends dividend as Q2 revenues plunge 66% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company has market cap of $227.97 million. The firm operates in five divisions: Pressure Pumping Services; Well Services; Natural Sand Proppant; Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; and Other Energy Services. It has a 1.1 P/E ratio. The Company’s Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.