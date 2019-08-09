Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) Reaches $4.04 Low on Aug, 9; Post Holdings (POST) Sentiment Is 1.13

The stock of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) reached all time low today, Aug, 9 and still has $3.76 target or 7.00% below today’s $4.04 share price. This indicates more downside for the $174.04M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.76 PT is reached, the company will be worth $12.18 million less. The stock decreased 4.94% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 50,325 shares traded. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) has declined 82.13% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TUSK News: 02/05/2018 – Mammoth Energy Services 1Q EPS $1.24; 29/05/2018 – Mammoth Energy Services Unit Cobra Increasing Total Resource Count in Puerto Rico for Restoration Process; 22/05/2018 – Mammoth Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 03/05/2018 – Mammoth Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Mammoth Energy Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 3-6; 29/05/2018 – MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES – COBRA IS TO PERFORM HURRICANE RESTORATION & RECONSTRUCTION SERVICES AT VARIOUS LOCATIONS IN PREPA’S SERVICE AREA; 07/03/2018 Cobra Responds to Mutual Aid Request as Winter Weather Disruptions Affect Northeast; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 03/04/2018 – Mammoth Energy at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Post Holdings Inc (POST) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 136 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 120 cut down and sold stock positions in Post Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 65.78 million shares, down from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Post Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 6 to 7 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 93 Increased: 96 New Position: 40.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company has market cap of $174.04 million. The firm operates in five divisions: Pressure Pumping Services; Well Services; Natural Sand Proppant; Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; and Other Energy Services. It has a 1.17 P/E ratio. The Company’s Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

More notable recent Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mammoth Energy Services Inc (TUSK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why I Like Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) & Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Route One Investment Company L.P. holds 15.47% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. for 5.92 million shares. Freshford Capital Management Llc owns 263,197 shares or 5.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Capital Strategies Llc has 5.39% invested in the company for 35,000 shares. The New York-based Bridger Management Llc has invested 5.19% in the stock. Argent Capital Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 997,514 shares.

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.22 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition, and Private Brands. It has a 43.26 P/E ratio. It makes, markets, and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal products; and egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,157 activity.

The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $97.89. About 68,040 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) has risen 23.11% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY