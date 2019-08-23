Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) Reaches $3.55 Low on Aug, 23; Sutro Biopharma (STRO) Sellers Increased By 84.83% Their Shorts

The stock of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) reached all time low today, Aug, 23 and still has $3.44 target or 3.00% below today’s $3.55 share price. This indicates more downside for the $152.93M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.44 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.59 million less. The stock decreased 4.05% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 64,006 shares traded. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) has declined 82.13% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TUSK News: 22/05/2018 – Mammoth Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 07/03/2018 Cobra Responds to Mutual Aid Request as Winter Weather Disruptions Affect Northeast; 02/05/2018 – Mammoth Energy Services 1Q EPS $1.24; 03/04/2018 – Mammoth Energy at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 29/05/2018 – MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES – COBRA IS TO PERFORM HURRICANE RESTORATION & RECONSTRUCTION SERVICES AT VARIOUS LOCATIONS IN PREPA’S SERVICE AREA; 27/03/2018 – Mammoth Energy Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 3-6; 29/05/2018 – Cobra Signs New $900 million Contract to Finish the Restoration of Critical Electrical Services and Support the Initial Phase o; 02/05/2018 – Mammoth Energy Services 1Q Rev $494.2M; 29/05/2018 – Mammoth Energy Services Unit Cobra Increasing Total Resource Count in Puerto Rico for Restoration Process

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) had an increase of 84.83% in short interest. STRO’s SI was 209,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 84.83% from 113,400 shares previously. With 39,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO)’s short sellers to cover STRO’s short positions. The SI to Sutro Biopharma Inc’s float is 2.38%. It closed at $8.3 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. The company has market cap of $190.28 million. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company has market cap of $152.93 million. The firm operates in five divisions: Pressure Pumping Services; Well Services; Natural Sand Proppant; Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; and Other Energy Services. It has a 1.03 P/E ratio. The Company’s Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.