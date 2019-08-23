Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) Reaches $3.52 1 Year Low; Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) Sellers Decreased By 2.85% Their Shorts

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) had a decrease of 2.85% in short interest. TENX’s SI was 265,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.85% from 273,700 shares previously. With 139,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX)’s short sellers to cover TENX’s short positions. The SI to Tenax Therapeutics Inc’s float is 22.92%. The stock increased 7.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.25. About 1.13 million shares traded or 1264.26% up from the average. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) has declined 79.30% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TENX News: 11/05/2018 – Simdax (Levosimendan; Orion/Tenax Therapeutics) Drug Overview to 2025: A Calcium-Sensitizing Agent lndicated for the Treatment of Acute Decompensated Heart Failure (ADHF) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Tenax Therapeutics Announces Results Of Pre-IND Meeting With FDA For Phase 2 Study Of Levosimendan In PH-HFpEF Patients; 29/03/2018 Simdax (levosimendan; Orion/Tenax Therapeutics) Drug Analysis Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The stock of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.20 target or 9.00% below today’s $3.52 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $151.42M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $3.20 price target is reached, the company will be worth $13.63 million less. The stock decreased 5.00% or $0.185 during the last trading session, reaching $3.515. About 97,520 shares traded. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) has declined 82.13% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TUSK News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Mammoth Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUSK); 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 03/05/2018 – Mammoth Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Mammoth Energy Services 1Q Net $55.5M; 29/05/2018 – Cobra Signs New $900 million Contract to Finish the Restoration of Critical Electrical Services and Support the Initial Phase of Reconstruction of the Electrical Utility System in Puerto Rico

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $7.74 million. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company has market cap of $151.42 million. The firm operates in five divisions: Pressure Pumping Services; Well Services; Natural Sand Proppant; Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; and Other Energy Services. It has a 1.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.