Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) Reaches $2.28 52 Week Low; Aarons (AAN) Sentiment Is 1.08

Aarons Inc (AAN) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.15, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 117 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 108 sold and trimmed positions in Aarons Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 64.33 million shares, down from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Aarons Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 85 Increased: 75 New Position: 42.

Sg Capital Management Llc holds 4.6% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. for 473,281 shares. Portolan Capital Management Llc owns 586,874 shares or 3.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 2.86% invested in the company for 255,700 shares. The Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has invested 2.72% in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.38 million shares.

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AAN’s profit will be $55.39 million for 18.89 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.83% negative EPS growth.

AaronÂ’s, Inc. operates an omnichannel well-known provider of lease-purchase solutions. The company has market cap of $4.19 billion. It operates through five divisions: Sales and Lease Ownership, Progressive, DAMI, Franchise, and Manufacturing. It has a 20.99 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Analysts await Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.43 EPS, down 127.92% or $1.97 from last year’s $1.54 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 79.17% negative EPS growth.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company has market cap of $102.76 million. The firm operates in five divisions: Pressure Pumping Services; Well Services; Natural Sand Proppant; Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; and Other Energy Services. It has a 0.66 P/E ratio. The Company’s Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.