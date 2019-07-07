Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) EPS Estimated At $-0.06; Veoneer (VNE) Shorts Down By 1.2%

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) had a decrease of 1.2% in short interest. VNE’s SI was 7.23M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.2% from 7.31M shares previously. With 708,500 avg volume, 10 days are for Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE)’s short sellers to cover VNE’s short positions. The SI to Veoneer Inc’s float is 9.19%. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 223,548 shares traded. Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $1.40 EPS change or 104.48% from last quarter's $1.34 EPS. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.'s analysts see -109.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.38% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $7.5. About 235,285 shares traded. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) has declined 56.45% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.88% the S&P500.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company has market cap of $336.57 million. The firm operates in five divisions: Pressure Pumping Services; Well Services; Natural Sand Proppant; Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; and Other Energy Services. It has a 1.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. The firm offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

