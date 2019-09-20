Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) Comparing side by side

Both Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 10 0.11 N/A 4.64 1.40 ECA Marcellus Trust I 2 3.43 N/A 0.32 5.33

Table 1 demonstrates Mammoth Energy Services Inc. and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ECA Marcellus Trust I has lower revenue and earnings than Mammoth Energy Services Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 19.2% ECA Marcellus Trust I 0.00% 11.8% 11.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.8% of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of ECA Marcellus Trust I are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 66.86% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 2.86% -12.67% -56.1% -72.14% -82.13% -63.96% ECA Marcellus Trust I -0.58% -2.3% -10.53% -5.03% -12.82% 14.86%

For the past year Mammoth Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend while ECA Marcellus Trust I had bullish trend.

Summary

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 7 of the 10 factors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in five segments: Pressure Pumping Services; Well Services; Natural Sand Proppant; Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; and Other Energy Services. Its Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The companyÂ’s Well Services segment offers flowback services, including production testing, solids control, hydrostatic testing, and torque services; coiled tubing services; and pressure control services, such as nitrogen and fluid pumping services, as well as rents a range of oilfield related equipment used in flowback and hydraulic fracturing services. Its Natural Sand Proppant segment produces, distributes, and sells proppant for hydraulic fracturing. The companyÂ’s Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services segment provides drilling rigs and crews for operators, as well as rental equipment comprising mud motors and operational tools for vertical and horizontal drilling. Its Other Energy Services segment offers housing, kitchen and dining, and recreational service facilities for oilfield workers located in remote areas away from readily available lodging. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. serves companies engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional sands, and shale oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation located in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 52 horizontal natural gas development wells drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation covering approximately 9,300 acres held by ECA in Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the development wells. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.