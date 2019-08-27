Mam Software Group (MAMS) Shareholder Bandera Partners Trimmed Holding; As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Regions Financial Trimmed by $2.13 Million Its Position

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 93,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.49% . The hedge fund held 110,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 203,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 1,018 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 26.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 12,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 186,701 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.22 million, down from 199,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $159.11. About 3.24M shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.37% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.4% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 9.28 million shares. 56,024 are held by Greenwood Gearhart. Osborne Prns Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 49,606 shares or 1.62% of the stock. 25,176 were reported by Copeland Management Limited Com. Salem Inv Counselors reported 2,947 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 2.37 million shares. Beese Fulmer owns 11,794 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Natl Pension Serv reported 0.51% stake. Epoch Investment Ptnrs Inc invested in 40,707 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dupont Cap reported 117,906 shares. Hayek Kallen Mngmt holds 25,631 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 1,200 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc holds 1.07% or 52,894 shares in its portfolio. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 550 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7,961 shares to 38,585 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Utd Health Group (NYSE:UNH) by 9,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.37 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold MAMS shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Tower Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Blackrock reported 20,744 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Lc has 0% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Bandera Ptnrs Lc accumulated 110,408 shares. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Minerva Advsrs Ltd Co owns 10,330 shares. Zpr Investment Mgmt stated it has 28,431 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wynnefield Capital accumulated 3.08M shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 500 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Ptnrs has 0.06% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 301,220 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 20,200 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 18,790 shares. Cove Street Limited Liability Co holds 0.98% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) or 939,335 shares.

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $756,865 for 44.79 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why MAM Software Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MAMS) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Texas Instruments Sales Outlook Defies Trade Concerns – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top-Ranked Tech Stocks Under $10 With Room to Run – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2018.