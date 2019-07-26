Mam Software Group (MAMS) Holder Bandera Partners Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Rose; Seachange Intl (SEAC) Share Value Declined While Eidelman Virant Capital Has Boosted Stake

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 303,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 633,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.28M market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.78. About 24,011 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 60.26% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Rev $13M-$15M; 19/04/2018 – DJ SeaChange International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAC); 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Rev $22.9M; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange cFlow™ Portfolio Equips Content Owners, Aggregators, Service Providers to Serve Up Personalization; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q REV. $22.9M, EST. $22.9M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 9c; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 7.0C

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 93,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 203,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 779 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 13.78% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atento Sa F by 362,000 shares to 169,543 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. SINGER KAREN bought $134,876 worth of stock or 85,908 shares. BONNEY MARK J also bought $189,832 worth of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares.

