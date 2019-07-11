MAM Software Group Inc. (MAMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Both MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) and GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) are each other’s competitor in the Business Software & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAM Software Group Inc. 9 3.69 N/A 0.32 28.21 GreenSky Inc. 12 4.79 N/A 0.42 27.33

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MAM Software Group Inc. and GreenSky Inc. GreenSky Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to MAM Software Group Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. MAM Software Group Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than GreenSky Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAM Software Group Inc. 0.00% 25% 11.9% GreenSky Inc. 0.00% -37.9% 5%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for MAM Software Group Inc. and GreenSky Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MAM Software Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GreenSky Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of GreenSky Inc. is $15.75, which is potential 37.92% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.7% of MAM Software Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.6% of GreenSky Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 20.3% of MAM Software Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of GreenSky Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAM Software Group Inc. -0.22% 6.13% 9.22% 14.65% 13.78% 13.92% GreenSky Inc. -16.11% -19.39% 10.2% 19.05% 0% 20.79%

For the past year MAM Software Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than GreenSky Inc.

Summary

GreenSky Inc. beats MAM Software Group Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management solutions also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.