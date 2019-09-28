MAM Software Group Inc. (MAMS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB)

MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) and Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Software & Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAM Software Group Inc. 11 0.00 5.90M 0.32 33.29 Carbonite Inc. 14 0.52 27.91M -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MAM Software Group Inc. and Carbonite Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MAM Software Group Inc. and Carbonite Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAM Software Group Inc. 51,663,747.81% 25% 11.9% Carbonite Inc. 193,550,624.13% 3.5% 1%

Risk & Volatility

MAM Software Group Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. From a competition point of view, Carbonite Inc. has a 0.62 beta which is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MAM Software Group Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Carbonite Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. MAM Software Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Carbonite Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered MAM Software Group Inc. and Carbonite Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MAM Software Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Carbonite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of MAM Software Group Inc. is $12.12, with potential upside of 0.33%. On the other hand, Carbonite Inc.’s potential upside is 107.66% and its average price target is $32. The information presented earlier suggests that Carbonite Inc. looks more robust than MAM Software Group Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.5% of MAM Software Group Inc. shares and 0% of Carbonite Inc. shares. Insiders held 20.3% of MAM Software Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.8% are Carbonite Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAM Software Group Inc. -3.17% -0.56% 23.49% 30.31% 26.28% 34.43% Carbonite Inc. -26.12% -31.75% -26.61% -36.1% -47.8% -29.02%

For the past year MAM Software Group Inc. had bullish trend while Carbonite Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MAM Software Group Inc. beats Carbonite Inc. on 7 of the 13 factors.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management solutions also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and consumers in the United States. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), and email archiving. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard. Its solutions also consists of EVault Cloud Backup, which offers hybrid backup services that include cloud-connected appliances delivered as a service; DRaaS, a cloud-based managed service, which helps organizations recover systems after a disaster by accessing those systems remotely through a secure and virtual environment; and MailStore Server, MailStore Service Provider Edition, and MailStore Home solutions to meet the specific email archiving needs. The company offers its solutions through distributors, resellers, and retailers. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.