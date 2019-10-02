MAM Software Group, Inc. (MAMS) Reaches $12.10 52-Week High; Shorts at ALLREAL HOLDING AG ZUG REG SHS SWITZERL (ALRHF) Lowered By 1.01%

ALLREAL HOLDING AG ZUG REG SHS SWITZERL (OTCMKTS:ALRHF) had a decrease of 1.01% in short interest. ALRHF’s SI was 9,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.01% from 9,900 shares previously. It closed at $0 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) hit a new 52-week high and has $12.71 target or 5.00% above today’s $12.10 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $152.77M company. The 1-year high was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $12.71 price target is reached, the company will be worth $7.64 million more. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 24,717 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 26.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold MAM Software Group, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.27 million shares or 6.51% less from 4.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minerva Advsrs Limited Co owns 10,330 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). 500 are held by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability has 9,279 shares. 3.08 million were accumulated by Wynnefield. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 18,800 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 17,468 shares. Cove Street Capital Ltd Co holds 1.36% or 1.04M shares. Zpr Investment Mgmt holds 0.61% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) or 29,582 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 28,497 shares.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $152.77 million. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. It has a 40.33 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains.