MAM Software Group Inc. (MAMS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Business Software & Services company, MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MAM Software Group Inc. has 45.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand MAM Software Group Inc. has 20.3% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has MAM Software Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAM Software Group Inc. 0.00% 25.00% 11.90% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing MAM Software Group Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio MAM Software Group Inc. N/A 9 33.29 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

MAM Software Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio MAM Software Group Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for MAM Software Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MAM Software Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.41 3.19 2.63

The potential upside of the peers is 22.05%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of MAM Software Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MAM Software Group Inc. -3.17% -0.56% 23.49% 30.31% 26.28% 34.43% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year MAM Software Group Inc. has weaker performance than MAM Software Group Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MAM Software Group Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, MAM Software Group Inc.’s rivals have 1.93 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. MAM Software Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MAM Software Group Inc.

Volatility & Risk

MAM Software Group Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.42. Competitively, MAM Software Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.97% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

MAM Software Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

MAM Software Group Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors MAM Software Group Inc.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management solutions also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.