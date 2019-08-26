MAM Software Group, Inc. (MAMS) Analysts See $0.06 EPS; Shorts at EQUINOX GOLD NEW (EQXFF) Raised By 27.81%

Analysts expect MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report $0.06 EPS on September, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. MAMS’s profit would be $756,863 giving it 45.21 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, MAM Software Group, Inc.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. It closed at $10.85 lastly. It is down 26.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

EQUINOX GOLD CORP NEW (OTCMKTS:EQXFF) had an increase of 27.81% in short interest. EQXFF’s SI was 1.06 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 27.81% from 829,900 shares previously. With 614,800 avg volume, 2 days are for EQUINOX GOLD CORP NEW (OTCMKTS:EQXFF)’s short sellers to cover EQXFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.105. About 308,897 shares traded or 457.64% up from the average. Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXFF) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $136.87 million. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. It has a 35.34 P/E ratio. The company??s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains.

More notable recent MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why MAM Software Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MAMS) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “MAM Software Stock: Tiny Software Stock May Be Breaking Out to Multi-Year Highs – Profit Confidential” published on March 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MAM Software: 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2019. More interesting news about MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MAM Software Group, Inc. (MAMS) CEO Michael Jamieson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Tech Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold MAM Software Group, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 500 shares. Cove Street Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 939,335 shares. Polar Asset Management Prtn reported 301,220 shares. Bandera Partners Limited Liability Corp owns 0.58% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 110,408 shares. Florida-based Zpr Invest Mngmt has invested 0.48% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Vanguard Group owns 0% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 22,613 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 6,016 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). New York-based Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Blackrock Inc owns 20,744 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 34 shares or 0% of the stock. Minerva Advisors Lc stated it has 10,330 shares. Wynnefield Capital accumulated 3.08M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,291 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS).

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company has market cap of $121.09 million. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits.