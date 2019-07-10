Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF)’s Financial Results Comparing With MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF)

We are comparing Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) and MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp Inc. 21 6.14 N/A 1.25 16.16 MSB Financial Corp. 17 4.55 N/A 0.81 20.89

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. MSB Financial Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Malvern Bancorp Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than MSB Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 0.8% MSB Financial Corp. 0.00% 5.6% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.28 beta indicates that Malvern Bancorp Inc. is 72.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, MSB Financial Corp.’s beta is 0.21 which is 79.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Malvern Bancorp Inc. and MSB Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.7% and 22.1%. 2.4% are Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of MSB Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Malvern Bancorp Inc. -5.61% -2.84% -3.49% 3.54% -17.55% 2.38% MSB Financial Corp. 1.13% -5.63% -4.83% -8.35% -0.97% -5.1%

For the past year Malvern Bancorp Inc. has 2.38% stronger performance while MSB Financial Corp. has -5.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp Inc. beats MSB Financial Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. The company operates eight financial center offices in Chester and Delaware Counties, Pennsylvania, as well as a private banking loan production office in Morristown, New Jersey. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, club accounts, and six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.