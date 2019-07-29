Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) and Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp Inc. 21 6.05 N/A 1.25 16.16 Meta Financial Group Inc. 24 3.08 N/A 1.55 17.05

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Malvern Bancorp Inc. and Meta Financial Group Inc. Meta Financial Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Meta Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 0.8% Meta Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.28 beta indicates that Malvern Bancorp Inc. is 72.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Meta Financial Group Inc.’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.42 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.7% of Malvern Bancorp Inc. shares and 65.7% of Meta Financial Group Inc. shares. Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Meta Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Malvern Bancorp Inc. -5.61% -2.84% -3.49% 3.54% -17.55% 2.38% Meta Financial Group Inc. 4.18% 22.63% 9.12% 5.93% -24.42% 36.36%

For the past year Malvern Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Meta Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Meta Financial Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Malvern Bancorp Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. The company operates eight financial center offices in Chester and Delaware Counties, Pennsylvania, as well as a private banking loan production office in Morristown, New Jersey. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural operations and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans. It also issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automatic teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services through financial institutions and other commercial entities. The company operates a total of 10 full-service branch offices; 1 non-retail service branch in Memphis, Tennessee; and 2 agency offices, 1 in Texas and 1 in California. Meta Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.