Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK)

This is a contrast between Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp Inc. 21 5.95 N/A 1.25 16.99 Central Federal Corporation 12 2.10 N/A 1.21 10.07

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Malvern Bancorp Inc. and Central Federal Corporation. Central Federal Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Malvern Bancorp Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Malvern Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Central Federal Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Malvern Bancorp Inc. and Central Federal Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 0.8% Central Federal Corporation 0.00% 11.8% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

Malvern Bancorp Inc. has a 0.4 beta, while its volatility is 60.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Central Federal Corporation has a 0.54 beta which is 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Malvern Bancorp Inc. and Central Federal Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62.9% and 24.2% respectively. About 2.4% of Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 15.7% are Central Federal Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Malvern Bancorp Inc. -1.76% -1.76% 0.43% 3.11% -13.48% 7.65% Central Federal Corporation 0.25% 0.95% -4.32% 11.56% -6.8% 4.36%

For the past year Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Central Federal Corporation.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Central Federal Corporation.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. The company operates eight financial center offices in Chester and Delaware Counties, Pennsylvania, as well as a private banking loan production office in Morristown, New Jersey. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.