Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF) and Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) and Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Savings & Loans and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp Inc. 21 6.30 N/A 1.25 16.99 Carver Bancorp Inc. 3 0.58 N/A -1.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Malvern Bancorp Inc. and Carver Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Malvern Bancorp Inc. and Carver Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 0.8% Carver Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -176.8% -1%

Risk & Volatility

Malvern Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.4 and its 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Carver Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.9% of Malvern Bancorp Inc. shares and 15.2% of Carver Bancorp Inc. shares. 2.4% are Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Carver Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Malvern Bancorp Inc. -1.76% -1.76% 0.43% 3.11% -13.48% 7.65% Carver Bancorp Inc. 1.36% 3.68% -3.19% -2.91% -39.82% 12.08%

For the past year Malvern Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Carver Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Malvern Bancorp Inc. beats Carver Bancorp Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. The company operates eight financial center offices in Chester and Delaware Counties, Pennsylvania, as well as a private banking loan production office in Morristown, New Jersey. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides various loans, such as commercial, multi-family, and residential mortgages; construction loans; business loans; and consumer loans comprising credit card loans, personal loans, and unsecured loans, as well as other than loans secured by savings deposits. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking; and check cashing, wire transfers, bill payment, reloadable prepaid cards, and money orders. It operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.