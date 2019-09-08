Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF) and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Comparing side by side

Both Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp Inc. 21 5.95 N/A 1.25 16.99 Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 14 4.32 N/A 0.77 17.85

Demonstrates Malvern Bancorp Inc. and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Malvern Bancorp Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 0.8% Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s 0.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 60.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. on the other hand, has 0.63 beta which makes it 37.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Malvern Bancorp Inc. and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.9% and 12.3%. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 27.32% of Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Malvern Bancorp Inc. -1.76% -1.76% 0.43% 3.11% -13.48% 7.65% Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. -0.68% 4.15% 2.53% 5.59% -17.2% 5.99%

For the past year Malvern Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. The company operates eight financial center offices in Chester and Delaware Counties, Pennsylvania, as well as a private banking loan production office in Morristown, New Jersey. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and savings, demand, and money market deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial construction, line of credit, and commercial mortgage loans for providing working capital primarily for construction, financing the purchase of an income producing property, purchase of equipment or inventory, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans comprising loans secured by commercial or residential real property, and loans for the construction of commercial or residential investment property; and commercial and consumer loans, and home equity loans. In addition, the company offers mail, telephone, Internet, and electronic banking services. As of February 10, 2017, it operated 9 branch offices located in Fort Lee, Hackensack, Haworth, Harrington Park, Englewood, Cliffside Park, and Woodcliff Lake. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.