Maltese Capital Management Upped Its Associated Banc (ASB) Holding; Last Week Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Park-Ohio Holdings (NASDAQ:PKOH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Park-Ohio Holdings has $40 highest and $3000 lowest target. $35’s average target is 24.78% above currents $28.05 stock price. Park-Ohio Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Monday, August 12 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, March 6. See Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Neutral Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

21/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased Associated Banc Corp (ASB) stake by 228.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maltese Capital Management Llc acquired 320,027 shares as Associated Banc Corp (ASB)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 460,108 shares with $9.82 million value, up from 140,081 last quarter. Associated Banc Corp now has $3.12B valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 365,905 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold ASB shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 118.71 million shares or 3.54% less from 123.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Lc holds 199 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 11.21M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.12% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Parkside Financial Bank & Tru holds 90 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 59,975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0.06% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited Liability has 3,472 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Axa holds 0% or 27,400 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.03% or 34,800 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc reported 1.30 million shares stake. 238 were reported by Shelton Mngmt. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). 34,798 are held by Tudor Inv Corp Et Al. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 538 shares in its portfolio.

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) stake by 71,982 shares to 1.09 million valued at $26.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mountain Commerce Bancorp Inc. stake by 32,400 shares and now owns 155,100 shares. Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) was reduced too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $803,761 activity. CRAWFORD EDWARD F bought 7,581 shares worth $233,836. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $69,057 was made by WERT JAMES W on Friday, August 9.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $350.07 million. The companyÂ’s Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management services, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and sources, plans, and procures production components, including fasteners, pins, valves, hoses, wire harnesses, clamps and fittings, and rubber and plastic components. It has a 7.32 P/E ratio. This segment also engineers and makes precision cold formed and cold extruded products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware.

The stock increased 4.43% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 36,380 shares traded or 20.72% up from the average. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has declined 14.88% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PKOH News: 08/05/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP – MAINTAINING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE AT $3.55 – $3.75 PER SHARE FOR 2018; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 4Q EPS 46c; 05/03/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS 4Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 82C; 05/03/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.55 TO $3.75; 08/05/2018 – PARKOHIO MAINTAINING 2018 ADJ EPS GUIDANCE $3.55 – $3.75; 27/04/2018 – ParkOhio Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP PKOH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Sees 2018 Rev Up 8%-10% Vs. Prior Year; 05/03/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP – EXPECT 2018 REVENUES TO INCREASE 8 PCT TO 10 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR