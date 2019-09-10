Maltese Capital Management Trimmed Oak Valley Bancorp Oakdale C (OVLY) Position by $964,750; Henry Schein (HSIC) Holder Snyder Capital Management LP Increased Stake by $4.22 Million

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp Oakdale C (OVLY) by 50.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 56,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 111,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oak Valley Bancorp Oakdale C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 1,011 shares traded. Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) has declined 13.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OVLY News: 18/04/2018 Oak Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 35c; 29/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Business Development Officer and Branch Manager Hiring; 14/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Market Manager Promotions; 19/04/2018 – DJ Oak Valley Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OVLY)

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 70,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 262,643 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79M, up from 192,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.94. About 614,465 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Board Approves Shira Goodman as Nominee for Election as Director; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Henry Schein Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 14 Days; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Combined Entity Had Pro-Forma 2017 Sales of Approximately $400M; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Animal Health Business to Merge With Vets First Choice to Form Independent Public Co; 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast To Lead Information Technology

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Comm Corp by 8,226 shares to 64,100 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 57,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold OVLY shares while 10 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 1.28 million shares or 0.24% more from 1.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company reported 1,041 shares. 171,378 were reported by Vanguard Group. Banc Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 366,354 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 10,020 shares. Northern reported 64,549 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 1,805 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 1,722 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 29,704 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 2,102 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 32,897 shares in its portfolio. 22,600 were reported by Mraz Amerine Associate. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 254 shares. State Street accumulated 100,543 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $31,355 activity. $16,000 worth of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) was bought by HOLDER H RANDOLPH JR on Friday, August 30. Shares for $4,087 were bought by Gilbert James L. Stephens Gary had bought 258 shares worth $4,327.

