Maltese Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Banc Of California (BANC) by $2.63 Million; Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) as Stock Price Rose

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 36.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 201,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 355,112 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 557,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $759.04M market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 375,537 shares traded or 19.64% up from the average. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 04/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Banc of California, Inc. (BANC); 15/03/2018 BANC OF CALIFORNIA SAYS PROVISION REFLECTS FRAUD BY BORROWER; 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q Cont Ops EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 09/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Expansion of Entertainment and Sports Banking Groups within Private Banking Division; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 19,050 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, down from 20,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $18.11 during the last trading session, reaching $356.85. About 507,033 shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 286,958 are owned by Lord Abbett And Communications. Moreover, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc has 0.09% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Wesbanco Bank holds 0.1% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 5,929 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.38% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fulton Financial Bank Na holds 0.05% or 2,296 shares. First Mercantile reported 0.11% stake. Boston Family Office Ltd Co has invested 1.16% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 38,304 are owned by Aviva Plc. Woodstock Corporation owns 16,503 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.15% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moody Natl Bank Division owns 93 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Comml Bank Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 144 shares. Bankshares Of America De holds 0.02% or 343,097 shares. Asset Management One Limited reported 0.09% stake.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roper Technologies: Software M&A Continues – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Canadian Startup To Offer Its Load Board For Free – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $323.49M for 28.05 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Analysts await Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. BANC’s profit will be $10.49M for 18.10 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Banc of California, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Buy Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Banc of California, Inc. (BANC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banc of California Adds to its Executive Leadership Team – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 50,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $21.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Civista Bancshares Inc by 181,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 32,590 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 117,176 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 105,587 shares. Hennessy Advisors stated it has 350,000 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Co has 45,014 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Company holds 14,646 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 244,299 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 127,007 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 741,214 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.01% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership reported 78,619 shares. 27,401 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated. 53,534 are owned by Product Ltd Liability. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio.