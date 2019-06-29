Maltese Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Guaranty Fed Bancshares (GFED) as Share Price Rose; As Seachange Intl (SEAC) Stock Declined, Eidelman Virant Capital Has Raised Holding by $303,000

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (GFED) by 48.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 40,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,764 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 83,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 1,438 shares traded. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has risen 2.68% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GFED News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Triad Guaranty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGICQ); 18/04/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME 59.7B NAIRA; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 200.24 BLN NAIRA VS 165.14 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 240 KOBO PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS-ON MAY 11, CO, SOME UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT AND LIEN REAFFIRMATION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST NIGERIA CEO AGBAJE TELLS REPORTERS IN LAGOS; 21/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Southern Guaranty Insurance Company; 03/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Times Guaranty for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 303,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 633,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.29M market cap company. The stock increased 5.93% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.43. About 389,843 shares traded or 206.01% up from the average. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 60.26% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 31/05/2018 – SeaChange Launches Powerful Cloud-Based, End-to-End Multi-Screen Video Management and Delivery Platform; 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Net $20.6M; 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Rev $13M-$15M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q EPS 58c; 19/04/2018 – DJ SeaChange International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAC); 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 19c-Loss 15c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Rev $80M-$90M; 27/03/2018 SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on April 16, 2018

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 195,000 shares to 570,000 shares, valued at $15.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 22,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

More notable recent Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tony Scavuzzo Appointed to Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2018, also Thestreet.com with their article: “Dow Dives Sharply on Rates Fears, Tech Shares Sink Nasdaq – TheStreet.com” published on October 18, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “CHF Solutions, Inc. (CHFS) Prices Underwritten Public Unit Offer Valued at Gross Proceeds of Approx. $10.8M – StreetInsider.com” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hertz Global (HTZ) Jumps: Stock Rises 7.6% – Yahoo Finance” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks broke key level and could aim for the year’s low – CNBC” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Analysts await Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 23.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.43 per share. GFED’s profit will be $2.38 million for 10.97 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold GFED shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 4.46% less from 1.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Fincl Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. State Street owns 0% invested in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) for 12,873 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 155,870 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 316 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Co invested in 549 shares or 0% of the stock. Fj Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 439,959 shares. Us National Bank De invested in 89 shares. Ejf Capital Lc has 0.27% invested in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) for 100,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 41,050 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 81,165 were reported by Eidelman Virant. California Public Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Blackrock Incorporated reported 1,438 shares. Salzhauer Michael, New York-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 143,487 shares.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $200,033 activity. Peters Carter M bought $11,780 worth of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) on Friday, April 26. 100 shares valued at $2,282 were bought by Williams Daniel Winton on Tuesday, June 18.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 47,000 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold SEAC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 14.25% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Com holds 2.02M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 168 shares. 61,760 are owned by Arrowstreet Cap L P. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc accumulated 1.26M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Renaissance Tech holds 1.48M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% or 657,485 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 2.17M shares. The New York-based Art Advsrs has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Geode Capital holds 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) or 184,042 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Eidelman Virant Capital reported 633,000 shares stake. Bourgeon Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Morgan Stanley owns 3,009 shares. Bridgeway Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC).

More notable recent SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SeaChange Panoramic Platform Selected by Russia’s TotalVideo for OTT Platform – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Atlantic Broadband Deploys SeaChange Solutions for New IP VOD Service – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 10, 2019 : BBBY, SEAC – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SeaChange Acquires Xstream For SaaS OTT Platform Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.