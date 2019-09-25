Maltese Capital Management Trimmed Hmn Finl (HMNF) Position as Market Value Declined; Partners Group Holding Ag Has Increased Its Stake in Stag Industrial (STAG) by $1.03 Million

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) by 81.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 34,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 76,384 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 42,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Stag Industrial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 983,571 shares traded or 7.69% up from the average. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q Rev $83.3M; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (HMNF) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 21,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 254,491 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34 million, down from 276,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hmn Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $22.68. About 10,945 shares traded or 291.59% up from the average. HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) has risen 10.42% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HMNF News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Fondsbørsmeddelelse: lndkaldelse til repræsentantskabsmøde i HMN Naturgas IS/ den 18. maj 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ HMN Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMNF); 19/04/2018 HMN Financial 1Q EPS 29c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold STAG shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 109.14 million shares or 10.98% more from 98.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn has 9,922 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.05% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 455,500 shares. United Serv Automobile Association holds 0% or 17,308 shares. 77,297 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Dana Invest owns 0.13% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 87,178 shares. 76,720 were accumulated by Westpac Bk. Nordea Inv Management accumulated 0.01% or 154,453 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De holds 783,424 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt owns 63,446 shares. Stevens Management LP owns 8,507 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Highstreet Asset owns 0.1% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 70,957 shares. First Interstate Bancorp holds 0.02% or 2,632 shares. Real Estate Mngmt Services has 2.51% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) reported 0.2% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Ptnrs Gru Holdg Ag reported 0.28% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $815.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 71,793 shares to 327,053 shares, valued at $18.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlyle Group Lp/The (NASDAQ:CG) by 350,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,497 shares, and cut its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 2.70, from 3.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 1 investors sold HMNF shares while 7 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 49.30% less from 3.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). The Ohio-based James Investment Rech has invested 0% in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Us Bank & Trust De holds 1,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co reported 103,700 shares. 15,551 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0% or 858 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 152 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Castine Cap Llc owns 256,890 shares. Vanguard stated it has 66,527 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 538 were accumulated by Federated Pa. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) for 49,800 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0% invested in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Seizert Cap Prtnrs Limited Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 22,802 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 4,298 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 1.07 million shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $28.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS).