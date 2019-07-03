Maltese Capital Management Position in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Decreased by $2.60 Million as Market Value Declined; As Viad (VVI) Share Value Rose, Gmt Capital Increased Its Position

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 136,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 692,459 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.98 million, up from 555,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $66.83. About 87,735 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 24.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.04% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss/Shr $9.40; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 52C; 30/05/2018 – Viad Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017; 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 20,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 219,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.14M, down from 240,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $121.7. About 288,954 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has declined 9.76% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 75,880 shares to 240,817 shares, valued at $38.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 166,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30.77M shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold VVI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Citigroup has 13,430 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Ltd has invested 1.6% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Moreover, Comerica Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 20,187 shares. Reinhart Prtn reported 62,463 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Opus Capital Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,024 shares. Aqr Management Llc holds 0% or 17,474 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Management And Company stated it has 5,600 shares. Moab Prns Ltd Company reported 19.45% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). 15,361 were accumulated by Amer Interest. Parkside State Bank & holds 14 shares. 69,100 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech. Violich Capital holds 0.08% or 5,450 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Management holds 253,901 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

