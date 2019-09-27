Maltese Capital Management Position in Peoples Bancorp N C (PEBK) Upped by $579,300; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, First National Bank Of Omaha Has Cut by $972,915 Its Position

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp N C Inc (PEBK) by 32.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 19,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.70% . The institutional investor held 79,310 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp N C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.99M market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.82. About 23,274 shares traded or 154.33% up from the average. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) has declined 11.98% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBK News: 18/05/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBK); 14/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 23/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP OF NORTH CAROLINA INC PEBK.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.55

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 8,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 288,387 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.24M, down from 297,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 5.26M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.65/USD BY ELECTION: JPMORGAN; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT WORKING W/ OFAC; 16/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC – FORM 8.5 (EPT/Rl)- KLEPIERRE SA; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 29 (Table)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.68, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold PEBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 1.92 million shares or 2.49% more from 1.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Llc owns 0% invested in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) for 440 shares. State Street holds 0% or 69,406 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) for 63,324 shares. 6,844 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Morgan Stanley owns 12,784 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt accumulated 83,077 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK). Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 330 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L invested in 2.02% or 537,141 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK). 2,926 are held by American International Inc. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corp, Oklahoma-based fund reported 41,039 shares. Pnc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 1,715 shares stake. Boys Arnold And Com Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 33,552 shares.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 43,200 shares to 646,200 shares, valued at $28.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 236,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,000 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookmont Capital Management reported 3.09% stake. Swedbank stated it has 2.58% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Halsey Ct holds 0.77% or 38,640 shares in its portfolio. Swift Run Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 1.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Artemis Invest Llp holds 0.34% or 259,140 shares in its portfolio. Bouchey Financial accumulated 4,875 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 162,176 shares. Burke Herbert Savings Bank Trust Co owns 10,962 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited has 18,772 shares. St Johns Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,680 shares. Carderock Mngmt invested in 1.09% or 25,742 shares. Homrich Berg reported 27,501 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa has invested 3.41% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kings Point accumulated 63,547 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.18 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 22,429 shares to 100,899 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 2,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,390 shares, and has risen its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR).