Maltese Capital Management Maintains Position in Raymond James Financial (RJF); As Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Value Rose, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Cut by $476,064 Its Stake

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 1,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,508 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 8,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $365.23. About 290,811 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP)

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 392,920 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co reported 66 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Panagora Asset Incorporated invested in 352,210 shares. Millennium Management Llc has invested 0.2% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Peoples Fincl Services has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.74M shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.58% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 0.08% or 3.54M shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has 2,604 shares. Raymond James And Associates owns 467,406 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.02% or 24,884 shares. Boston Prtn reported 0.24% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 207,595 shares. Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mngmt Comm Ma has invested 1.06% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 104,983 shares to 360,095 shares, valued at $14.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 35,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,700 shares, and cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. $1.54 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by Conley Jason on Tuesday, February 12. WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.05% or 3,851 shares in its portfolio. Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Everence Mgmt stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Daiwa Securities Grp reported 3,922 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 5,313 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 3,676 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Asset Management has 0.35% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Windward Capital Management Ca accumulated 0.1% or 2,296 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Company owns 286,958 shares. Echo Street Lc has 0.24% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 271 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc. Moreover, Bb&T has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 805 shares. 24,297 were reported by Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).