Maltese Capital Management Lowered Holding in Fiserv (FISV) as Stock Value Rose; Caxton Associates LP Holds Stake in Carlisle Cos (CSL)

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 162.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 4,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 6,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $965,000, up from 2,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $141.42. About 189,520 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 29.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 74,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75M, down from 104,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $105.7. About 2.98 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 12,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $16.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 28.41 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 935,831 shares. Capital Intl Investors, California-based fund reported 13.02M shares. 713,902 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Jlb Associates Inc reported 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Spirit Of America has 1,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Regions Finance invested in 10,208 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Personal Fincl Ser reported 433 shares. 1.97 million were reported by Carmignac Gestion. Trustmark Bank Trust Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 3,626 shares. Park Natl Oh reported 0.06% stake. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Incorporated, a Oregon-based fund reported 9,116 shares. 27,747 are owned by Element Capital Management Ltd Co. Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cadence Fincl Bank Na invested 0.36% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cleararc Capital holds 0.16% or 5,854 shares in its portfolio.

