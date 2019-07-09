Maltese Capital Management Lifted Position in Homestreet (HMST) by $5.07 Million as Valuation Rose; Cardinal Capital Management Has Lifted Its Exxon (XOM) Stake by $928,320

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $76.32. About 4.75 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Homestreet Inc (HMST) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 195,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 570,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02M, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Homestreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $814.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.22. About 40,785 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has risen 1.21% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet Responds to Roaring Blue Lion’s Disclosure of the Fund’s Non-Compliance with Regulatory Requirements; 02/04/2018 – BLUE LION CAPITAL WILL CONTINUE PURSUING HOMESTREET CHANGES; 05/03/2018 – HOMESTREET HOLDER BLUE LION SAYS NO AMBIGUITY IN NOTICE; 11/04/2018 – HMST HOLDER BLUE LION TO SOLICIT PROXIES VS. CO.’S NOMINEES; 17/05/2018 – HOMESTREET DIRECTOR PATTERSON: BOGGS SHOULD RETAIN BOARD SEAT; 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet: Estimate EPS Would Drop by $1.08 if Blue Lion’s Suggestions Followed; 24/04/2018 – BLUE LION CAPITAL EXPRESSES DISAPPOINTMENT WITH HMST 1Q RESULTS; 11/04/2018 – ROARING BLUE LION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – ON APRIL 11, SENT LETTER TO HOMESTREET STATING WOULD NOT SOLICIT FOR THEIR NOMINEES OR SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS; 23/05/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – HOMESTREET AGAIN RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE WHITE PROXY CARD TO ENSURE THEIR VOTES ARE COUNTED; 21/05/2018 – Blue Lion Capital: HomeStreet Threatens to Reject All Shareholder Votes on Blue Lion’s Blue Proxy Card

More notable recent HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Blue Lion Receives Clearance from the Washington Department of Financial Institutions to Hold and Vote Proxies at HomeStreet’s 2019 Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” on June 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Blue Lion Capital Comments on the Decision by HomeStreet’s Board to Reject Dwight Capital’s Offer to Acquire its Fannie Mae DUS Business and Related Servicing – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “HomeStreet (HMST) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Zacks.com” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo! Finance News” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $261,590 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by VAN AMEN DARRELL, worth $61,500 on Wednesday, June 12. 5,000 shares were bought by Cavanaugh Sandra A, worth $143,350.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold HMST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 19.61 million shares or 2.84% less from 20.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 784,144 are held by Investment Counselors Of Maryland Lc. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 70,352 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 10,100 shares. 63,599 were reported by Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0% or 9,265 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Pnc Fin Grp Inc Inc has 812 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 47,612 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 86,400 are owned by D E Shaw &. Glenmede Co Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Citigroup Inc holds 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) or 15,280 shares. Invesco owns 0% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 108,220 shares. Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 96,493 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,569 shares.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 163,678 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $26.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 740,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Cap invested in 0.86% or 55,325 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 5,340 shares. Barton Inv Management accumulated 31,279 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca has invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fernwood Inv Ltd Com owns 22,760 shares. Aviance Capital stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bp Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 446,000 shares. Philadelphia holds 0.47% or 65,525 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp owns 1.34% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 15.16 million shares. Sabal Trust reported 406,029 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd has invested 1.48% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,806 shares. Violich holds 1.15% or 56,175 shares. Bell Fincl Bank reported 42,750 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mitchell Grp has 2.52% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).