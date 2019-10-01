Maltese Capital Management Lifted Howard Hughes (HHC) Stake by $1.48 Million; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Holds Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10M, up from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.35. About 16,373 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 621 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 96,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.38M, up from 95,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $14.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1750.09. About 606,988 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Trump, Having Denounced Amazon’s Shipping Deal, Orders Review of Postal Service; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta The delivery partnership is picking up steam; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing its Prime subscription to $119 a year, an additional $2 billion in revenue; 31/03/2018 – Trump Claim About Amazon And Post Office Contradicted By AP — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 22,500 shares to 42,500 shares, valued at $4.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,913 shares, and cut its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$124, Is It Time To Put The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Howard Hughes Corp., Hawaii Department of Transportation seek $24M federal grant for elevated walkway – Pacific Business News – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 2,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 7,836 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Pnc Service Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,834 shares. Real Estate Ltd Liability Com holds 4.19% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 50,170 shares. First Mercantile Communications has invested 0.02% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Us Bancorp De invested in 4,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com reported 3,370 shares. 342,100 were reported by Pentwater Cap Mgmt Lp. Gsa Cap Llp has 4,180 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Management Lc invested in 105,758 shares or 1.88% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Barclays Public Limited invested in 6,124 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,058 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 210 shares. Telos Capital Management holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,152 shares. Bbr Prns Limited Liability Co holds 3,908 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 2,041 shares. Capital Inv Counsel stated it has 4,654 shares. Cape Ann National Bank & Trust holds 0.44% or 201 shares. 43,755 are held by Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. 581 were reported by Wealthquest. Girard Ltd holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,054 shares. 43,156 are held by Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 2.7% stake. Guinness Asset stated it has 3,800 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Telemus Capital Lc has invested 2.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 54,663 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio.