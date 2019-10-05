Maltese Capital Management Increases Position in Essa Bancorp (ESSA); As Post Hldgs (POST) Market Value Declined, Freshford Capital Management Lifted by $1.45 Million Its Position

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 14,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 277,267 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83 million, up from 263,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $103.03. About 702,191 shares traded or 15.28% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SUBMITS DRAFT REGISTRATION FOR PRIVATE BRANDS IPO; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Essa Bancorp Inc (ESSA) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 99,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 942,522 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.37M, up from 843,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Essa Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 3,365 shares traded. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) has declined 2.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ESSA News: 14/05/2018 – ESSA PHARMA INC EPI.V – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.83; 30/03/2018 – Dept of Educ: Secretary DeVos Approves Idaho, Mississippi and Rhode Island’s ESSA State Plans; 26/03/2018 – TEA SBOE Minutes: Statement by Commissioner Morath regarding ESSA plan approval; 09/05/2018 – Sheikh Mohammed bin Essa Al Khalifa is the chairman of Bahrain’s semi-autonomous governmental agency Tamkeen, tasked with driving the kingdom’s economic development; 10/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA School Recognition Subcommittee Meeting 3 (evening); 10/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA School Recognition Subcommittee Meeting 3 (daytime); 26/03/2018 – Soccer-UEFA signs agreement with ESSA to combat match-fixing; 19/04/2018 – ESSA Pharma Inc. Announces Share Consolidation; 14/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA School Recognition Subcommittee Meeting 2 (evening); 14/05/2018 – Essa Pharma 2Q Loss/Shr 83c

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Business First Bancshares In by 46,676 shares to 155,826 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 120,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,040 shares, and cut its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $19,567 activity. $5,078 worth of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) was bought by Hangen Charles on Friday, July 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold ESSA shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.79 million shares or 0.89% more from 4.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 2,598 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn accumulated 0% or 16,858 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) or 213 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) for 482,978 shares. 67,535 are held by National Bank Of Ny Mellon. Bessemer Group reported 0% of its portfolio in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). 1,532 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Brandywine Management Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) for 2,265 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 449 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 35,573 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 85,399 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 2,723 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 34 shares. Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 6,293 shares.

